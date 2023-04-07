Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $54.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Uber Technologies to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.19.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $31.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average is $29.47. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after buying an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

