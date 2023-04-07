UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €13.25 Price Target

UBS Group set a €13.25 ($14.40) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LHA. Stifel Nicolaus set a €8.00 ($8.70) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.20 ($7.83) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.50 ($15.76) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.50 ($8.15) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €13.60 ($14.78) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, March 6th.

ETR:LHA opened at €10.27 ($11.17) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is €8.24. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €5.31 ($5.77) and a 52 week high of €11.16 ($12.13).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

