UBS Group Cuts MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Price Target to $3.00

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the newsletter publisher’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MKTW. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
MarketWise Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MKTW opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. MarketWise has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $4.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09.
Institutional Trading of MarketWise
About MarketWise
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
