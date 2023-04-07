UBS Group Cuts MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Price Target to $3.00

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the newsletter publisher’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MKTW. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

MarketWise Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MKTW opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. MarketWise has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $4.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09.

Institutional Trading of MarketWise

About MarketWise

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in MarketWise during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MarketWise by 1,238.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

Featured Articles

