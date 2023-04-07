Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Rating Lowered to Tender at National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a tender rating in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$48.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$50.50.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UNS. TD Securities increased their price target on Uni-Select from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Uni-Select from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Uni-Select from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Uni-Select Price Performance

Shares of TSE UNS opened at C$46.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.11. Uni-Select has a 1-year low of C$26.04 and a 1-year high of C$47.68. The company has a market cap of C$2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.62.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

