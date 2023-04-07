Uniswap Market Cap Reaches $3.47 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $6.00 or 0.00021494 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.47 billion and $61.12 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00324220 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012076 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000882 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 100.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000626 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000203 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,486,703 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,486,703 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.08453046 USD and is down -1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 646 active market(s) with $62,793,353.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.