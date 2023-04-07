Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Univest Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Univest Financial stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.60. The stock had a trading volume of 90,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,445. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38. The company has a market capitalization of $661.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.89. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $22.43 and a 52-week high of $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.70%.

In other news, Director Todd S. Benning sold 27,500 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at $333,452. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the third quarter worth about $42,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 5.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Univest Financial by 12.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Univest Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and non-profit organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment includes banking services such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, and equipment lease financing.

