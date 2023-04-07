Unizen (ZCX) Price Up 12.2% Over Last Week

Unizen (ZCX) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Unizen token can now be bought for about $0.0961 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular exchanges. Unizen has a market capitalization of $24.47 million and approximately $790,832.53 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unizen has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Unizen

Unizen’s launch date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

