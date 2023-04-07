Utrust (UTK) Trading Up 22.5% Over Last Week

Utrust (UTK) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Utrust has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Utrust has a market capitalization of $62.70 million and $30.59 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Utrust Profile

Utrust was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Utrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to ‘build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

