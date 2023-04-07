UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.15

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.15 and traded as high as $4.20. UTStarcom shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 1,155 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UTStarcom in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

UTStarcom Stock Down 7.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. ( NASDAQ:UTSI Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.13% of UTStarcom as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

