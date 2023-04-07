UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.15

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.15 and traded as high as $4.20. UTStarcom shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 1,155 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UTStarcom in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
UTStarcom Stock Down 7.6 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14.
UTStarcom Company Profile
UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.
