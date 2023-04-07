Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

Utz Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 37.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Utz Brands to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

UTZ stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.19. 391,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,935. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,719.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $354.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.71 million. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 5.37%. Utz Brands’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

In related news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $24,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,648,380 shares in the company, valued at $60,782,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 236.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese, veggie, other snacks and pork skins. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, PA.

