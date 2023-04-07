Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.21.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marc J. Lenner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $54,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 93,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,813.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,476,000 after buying an additional 5,374,624 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,639,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2,233.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,940,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,152,000 after buying an additional 4,728,356 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,062,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,600,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,425,000 after buying an additional 2,051,696 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLY stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $8.45. 5,785,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,519,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.08. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $13.07.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $518.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.56 million. Analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.