Vance Wealth Inc. Acquires New Position in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after buying an additional 1,587,157 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Taboola.com by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,912,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,366 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Taboola.com by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,182,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 370,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Taboola.com by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 959,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 81,450 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Taboola.com by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 671,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 155,544 shares during the period. 33.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taboola.com stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.45. 501,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,866. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $724.42 million, a P/E ratio of -48.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $5.16.

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Taboola.com had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $371.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TBLA. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Taboola.com from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded Taboola.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.66.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

