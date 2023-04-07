Vance Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,703 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,179,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 281.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,574. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.96 and a 200-day moving average of $161.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $180.20.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.