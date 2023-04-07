Vance Wealth Inc. Buys 8,561 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Vance Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IJJ stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $116.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.66.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.