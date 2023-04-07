Vance Wealth Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Vance Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $65,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,148. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $65.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

