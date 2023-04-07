Vance Wealth Inc. Purchases 8,561 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Vance Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.76. 347,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,664. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.62 and a 200 day moving average of $102.66.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

