Vance Wealth Inc. Sells 13,298 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Vance Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,298 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 1.8% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

EFV traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $49.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,388,044 shares. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.60.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

