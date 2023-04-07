VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 35,791 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 232% from the previous session’s volume of 10,768 shares.The stock last traded at $162.99 and had previously closed at $161.80.

VanEck Biotech ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Biotech ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 465.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VanEck Biotech ETF Company Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

