VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Purchased by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 206.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,252 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 18,443.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

BATS:HYD traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $51.95. 773,850 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.08.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

