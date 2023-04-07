Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,085 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 714,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,005,000 after buying an additional 452,666 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $602,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 26,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VEA stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.33. 9,567,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,000,473. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.84.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

