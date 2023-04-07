Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Gratus Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 282.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 4.1% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gratus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $50,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $247.35 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $283.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

