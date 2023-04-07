Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Capital Planning LLC

Capital Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.35. 1,315,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,424. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $283.87. The company has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

