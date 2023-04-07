Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.8% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 62,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 282.5% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 235,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,137,000 after purchasing an additional 173,751 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 11,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,138.7% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 30,245 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VUG stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.35. 1,316,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,424. The stock has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $283.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

