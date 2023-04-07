Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Financial Guidance Group Inc.

Financial Guidance Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 4.3% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,519,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,810,000 after buying an additional 119,716 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,463,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,261,000 after buying an additional 25,962 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 894,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,958,000 after buying an additional 38,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 875,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,555,000 after buying an additional 42,084 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $132.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

