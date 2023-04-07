Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 182.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $375.95. 3,076,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,919,743. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $414.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $369.52 and a 200 day moving average of $359.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.