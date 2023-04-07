Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $375.95. 3,076,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,919,743. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $369.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $414.30. The firm has a market cap of $280.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

