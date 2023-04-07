Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is First Bank & Trust’s Largest Position

First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 595.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 12.0% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $43,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Capital Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 97,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $203.20. 1,989,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,962. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.97. The company has a market cap of $278.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $226.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.