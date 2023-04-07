Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV) Shares Sold by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,395 shares during the quarter. Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF were worth $7,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period.

BATS VFMV opened at $99.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.75.

The Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation with lower volatility relative to the broad U.S. equity market. VFMV was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

