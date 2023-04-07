Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $10.04 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 1.6% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 689,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,434,000 after acquiring an additional 333,303 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 177,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $178.12. 3,743,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,253,669. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

