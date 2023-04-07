Vantage Investment Partners LLC Sells 7,525 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,953,000 after buying an additional 1,837,593 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,480,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,913,000 after buying an additional 93,363 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,396,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,960,000 after buying an additional 434,700 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 316.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,065,000 after buying an additional 850,620 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,031,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,840,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on Z. Bank of America raised Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.79. 2,136,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.44.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $190,215.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,610.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $328,173.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,167.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $190,215.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,610.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,941. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

