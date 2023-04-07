Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) Senior Officer Sells C$20,700.00 in Stock

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Richard Dean Rockwell sold 900 shares of Vecima Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.00, for a total value of C$20,700.00.

Vecima Networks Trading Up 0.9 %

TSE:VCM opened at C$23.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of C$559.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.61. Vecima Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.30 and a 52 week high of C$23.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.55.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.08. Vecima Networks had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of C$76.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$73.63 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 1.9508058 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vecima Networks Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Vecima Networks’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VCM. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vecima Networks in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Vecima Networks from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Vecima Networks from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

