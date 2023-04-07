Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Receives $55.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.40.

Several research firms recently commented on VTYX. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Up 0.2 %

Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $47.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of -0.37.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Martin Auster sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $645,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,683.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $493,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 276,117 shares in the company, valued at $9,078,726.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Martin Auster sold 21,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $645,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,683.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 169,353 shares of company stock valued at $5,682,850 in the last ninety days. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.