Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Down 7.9% on Insider Selling

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) were down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $28.37 and last traded at $28.44. Approximately 871,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 806,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.89.

Specifically, Director Sheila Gujrathi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $3,373,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ventyx Biosciences news, Director Sheila Gujrathi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $3,373,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $493,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,078,726.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,353 shares of company stock valued at $5,682,850 over the last three months. 49.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on VTYX shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

