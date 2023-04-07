Vigilant Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,458 iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBDX. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $663,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDX opened at $25.27 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $26.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average is $24.38.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

