Vigilant Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $74.96 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $114.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

