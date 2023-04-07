Vigilant Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $411.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.57. The company has a market capitalization of $309.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $452.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

