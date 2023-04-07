Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $55,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 815.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,723,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316,195 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 191.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,535,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,738 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 227.3% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,711 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 178.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,502,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,742 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Shares of MO opened at $44.43 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.15 and its 200-day moving average is $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

