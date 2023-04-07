Vigilant Capital Management LLC Purchases 163 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.50.

NYSE:KMB opened at $136.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.47 and its 200 day moving average is $128.17. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

