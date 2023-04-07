Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 190,736 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,736 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $80.38 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $68.67 and a 52 week high of $142.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.73 and its 200-day moving average is $83.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.74 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 128.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading

