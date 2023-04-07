Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Given “Underperform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.50 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.61% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.92.

Shares of VWE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 108,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $67.24 million, a P/E ratio of -36.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56. Vintage Wine Estates has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VWE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 737.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 67,026 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 433.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 32,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after buying an additional 64,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Cameron Hughes, Clos Pegase, B.R. Cohn, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Kunde, Cherry Pie, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.

