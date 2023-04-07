Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Given New $18.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VIPS. Nomura upgraded Vipshop from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vipshop in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Vipshop from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised Vipshop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Shares of VIPS opened at $15.14 on Monday. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.44.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,668,000. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

