Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.38.

VIRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $18.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $37.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.20.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.15). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $274.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.94 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 128.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.