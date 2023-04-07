Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) Trading Down 0.3%

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.20 and last traded at $19.27. Approximately 155,567 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 195,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFFA. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $224,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $561,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. LFS Asset Management bought a new stake in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $1,024,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter.

About Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

The Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP US Preferred Stock index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US preferred stock that leverages the portfolio to varying degrees. The fund seeks current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal.

