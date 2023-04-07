Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.
VOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.49) to GBX 115 ($1.43) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised Vodafone Group Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vodafone Group Public from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.67) to GBX 195 ($2.42) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.20) to GBX 95 ($1.18) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.71.
Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of VOD opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $17.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average is $11.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public
About Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vodafone Group Public (VOD)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.