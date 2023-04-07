Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.49) to GBX 115 ($1.43) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised Vodafone Group Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vodafone Group Public from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.67) to GBX 195 ($2.42) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.20) to GBX 95 ($1.18) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.71.

Shares of VOD opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $17.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average is $11.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,929,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,530,000 after acquiring an additional 367,672 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,644,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

