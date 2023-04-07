Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.92.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Price Performance

VOYA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $78.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $263,949.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,186.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $8,134,717.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,396,070.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $263,949.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,186.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 223,650 shares of company stock worth $16,595,760. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.