VRES Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $458.81 (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One VRES token can now be purchased for $0.0341 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VRES has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. VRES has a market cap of $85.16 million and approximately $458.81 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00008090 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00025377 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00030449 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00018765 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003510 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28,031.97 or 1.00008519 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000125 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.0361458 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $282.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars.

