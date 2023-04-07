VVS Finance (VVS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $383,082.06

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One VVS Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VVS Finance has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. VVS Finance has a market capitalization of $118.34 million and $383,082.06 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 71,326,158,044,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,093,713,643,374 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

