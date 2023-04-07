W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) is NatWest Group plc’s 7th Largest Position

NatWest Group plc reduced its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. W. R. Berkley comprises about 3.4% of NatWest Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $5,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 82.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,416,000 after purchasing an additional 254,850 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 7.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 120.8% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at approximately $621,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRB traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $58.92 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WRB. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.55.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

