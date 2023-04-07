Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) PT Set at €26.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($28.26) price objective on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WAC. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($32.61) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($27.17) price target on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.35) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Monday.

Wacker Neuson Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ETR:WAC opened at €19.04 ($20.70) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.42. Wacker Neuson has a 12 month low of €12.84 ($13.96) and a 12 month high of €21.80 ($23.70). The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €19.22 and a 200 day moving average price of €17.17.

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

