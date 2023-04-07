Walken (WLKN) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $19.02 Million

Walken (WLKN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, Walken has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Walken has a market cap of $19.02 million and $2.13 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Walken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0445 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Walken

Walken was first traded on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,478,547 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Walken is walken.io. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Buying and Selling Walken

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

